Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 25,500 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000. Enstar Group accounts for 3.5% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.17% of Enstar Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 258,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,516,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,614,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 1,219.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 869.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $334.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.12. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $291.90 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Enstar Group

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

