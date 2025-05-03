Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 8,792 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,859,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,205,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285,935 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

