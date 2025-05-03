The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.5% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $359.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $282.09 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

