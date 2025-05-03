AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Buys New Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.2% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.40.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $236.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $215.38 and a one year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

