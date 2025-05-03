AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Increases Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 619.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,370 shares during the period. North American Construction Group comprises 2.4% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 14,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

