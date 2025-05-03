4,285 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Accredited Wealth Management LLC

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

