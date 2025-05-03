Accredited Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 395 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Humana by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $258.21 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $406.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.76.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

