AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd Makes New $5.92 Million Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,000. Liberty Live Group makes up approximately 1.5% of AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 2,346.0% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 586,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 352.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 279,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 218,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 233,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 105,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,285,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LLYVA opened at $72.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.