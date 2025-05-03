Axa S.A. Purchases 72,683 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,683 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $189,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $598.96 and its 200-day moving average is $616.36.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Intuit

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,119,224.70. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

