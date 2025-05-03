Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $1.15 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. RH accounts for approximately 1.0% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in RH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RH by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH opened at $196.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.44.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

