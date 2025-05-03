Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises approximately 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.15% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $36,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Get Our Latest Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.