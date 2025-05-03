Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $29.86 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,252 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $29,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Silgan by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,880.36. This represents a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

