Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 64,071 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,071 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $45,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $40,009,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PBH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

