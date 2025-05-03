Aristotle Capital Management LLC Sells 94,653 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,653 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.57% of Oshkosh worth $592,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Oshkosh Stock Up 3.1 %

OSK stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

