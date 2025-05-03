Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.83% of J&J Snack Foods worth $24,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $129.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.48. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.82.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

