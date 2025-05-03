Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113,685 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $26,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 810.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,467.88. This trade represents a 23.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $101,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,253.78. The trade was a 83.14 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,819 shares of company stock valued at $473,064. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $450.94 million, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

