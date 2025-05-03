Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $31.90 Million Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179,811 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 1.21% of Oceaneering International worth $31,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.94. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

