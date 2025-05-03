ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Trimmed by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.8% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $90,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $682,468,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,868,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $977.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $839.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $968.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $297,124.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total value of $2,541,357.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,373.88. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,618 shares of company stock worth $21,132,878. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,041.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

