Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Invests $22.62 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.59% of United Community Banks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCB opened at $28.58 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,104.96. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCB. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

