Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

RDDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Reddit from $185.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.30.

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $230.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.89.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. Reddit’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($8.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $6,257,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,504,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,386,632.84. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $2,628,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,370,905.32. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,270 shares of company stock worth $94,239,985.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,288,000 after acquiring an additional 913,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Reddit by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after buying an additional 2,537,768 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Reddit by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after buying an additional 211,636 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

