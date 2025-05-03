Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 66,343 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,343 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.40.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

