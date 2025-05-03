ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,133,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,690 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises 2.2% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $58,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $75,868,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $55,998,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,194,000 after purchasing an additional 677,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,095,000 after buying an additional 459,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,141,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after buying an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACI Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of ACIW opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09.
Insider Activity
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACI Worldwide
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/28 – 05/02
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.