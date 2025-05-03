Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,619 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $18,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.46 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $103,329.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,343.36. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $234,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

