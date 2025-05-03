Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,624 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 7,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,605.16. This represents a 3.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,121,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

