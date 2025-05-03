Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) is Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,781 shares during the period. Belden comprises about 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $49,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Belden by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $131.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,480. This represents a 17.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

