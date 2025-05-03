The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,620 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.78% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHEF. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 278,295 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

CHEF stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.51.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

