Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Lowers Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,657 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.19% of Customers Bancorp worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after buying an additional 421,335 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,895 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $3,806,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,872,380.86. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBI opened at $51.49 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.