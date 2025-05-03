Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Insight Enterprises worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,243,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,934,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $57,380,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $47,585,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $133.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

