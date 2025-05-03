Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Takes $19 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 555,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 207,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 8,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 572,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 341,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,483,000 after purchasing an additional 350,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

AXTA opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

