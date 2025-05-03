Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.57% of Rogers worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rogers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Rogers Stock Performance

Rogers stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.28. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $134.07.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

