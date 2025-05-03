Keel Point LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $62.33 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,890 shares of company stock worth $2,027,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.