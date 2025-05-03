Accredited Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,259,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

