Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,615 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Toast were worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,604.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 44,056 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,548,568.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,447,717 shares in the company, valued at $50,887,252.55. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $2,394,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,400.36. This trade represents a 28.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,770 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

