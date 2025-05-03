Best Dividend Stocks To Research – April 30th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Ford Motor are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 116,131,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,403,544. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $61.60.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 184,554,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,534,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.14. 11,004,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,749,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $454.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.49. 8,519,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,607. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 94,892,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,000,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

