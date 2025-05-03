Keel Point LLC Has $325,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

