Promising Grocery Stocks To Research – April 30th

Starbucks, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,492,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,604,942. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.66.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $532.10. 1,976,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,863. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $396.35 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.67. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,186,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,257,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $776.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

