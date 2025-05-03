AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

AptarGroup Stock Up 2.4 %

ATR stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.