Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,514 shares during the period. BOX accounts for about 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $37,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 715.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $173,259.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,443.52. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,022 shares of company stock worth $2,198,045. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

BOX Stock Up 0.7 %

BOX opened at $31.21 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

