SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,862 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $72,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 102,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,382,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

