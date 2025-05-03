Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Decreases Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,065 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 2.41% of SLR Investment worth $21,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its position in SLR Investment by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $853.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 93.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Profile

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.