Ararat Capital Management LP Buys 286,860 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Ararat Capital Management LP grew its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,860 shares during the quarter. Camping World accounts for approximately 7.3% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ararat Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.02% of Camping World worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 494.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Baird R W lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

View Our Latest Report on CWH

About Camping World

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.