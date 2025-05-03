Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,274,683 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,625,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274,683 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 8.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $108,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,324,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,734,000 after acquiring an additional 275,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 226,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,140,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 233,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.