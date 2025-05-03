49,905 Shares in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Purchased by Apex Wealth Management LLC

Apex Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $85.63.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

