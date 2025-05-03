Apex Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELC. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $31.57 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.