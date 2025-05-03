Apex Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Apex Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $278.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.73 and a 200-day moving average of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

