Accredited Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

