Accredited Wealth Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,493.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $613.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.