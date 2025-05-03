30,012 Shares in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Acquired by Accredited Wealth Management LLC

Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of MOTI stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

