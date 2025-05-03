Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. This trade represents a 4.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WD opened at $74.32 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

