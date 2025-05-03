Freestone Grove Partners LP Purchases New Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of XPO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 101,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,008,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,215,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of XPO from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.79.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

